Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.08.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $12,620,019. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $507.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.65 and a 200-day moving average of $489.96. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.63 and a 52 week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.