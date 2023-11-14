Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Lowered to $3.50

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $4.25 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CDE. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 4.7 %

CDE opened at $2.01 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $769.05 million, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

