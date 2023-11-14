Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Lessened by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,921 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,242,000 after acquiring an additional 481,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.