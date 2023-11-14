Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGXFree Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.11.

Cineplex Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CGX opened at C$8.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.96. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.63. The firm has a market cap of C$569.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.38.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

