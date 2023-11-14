CIBC Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$208.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$204.00 to C$208.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$216.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$205.50.

Shares of WSP opened at C$189.64 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$152.92 and a 52 week high of C$196.90. The firm has a market cap of C$23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$188.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$181.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

