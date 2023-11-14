CIBC Raises Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$68.50

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$68.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$65.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$38.78 and a twelve month high of C$65.46.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

