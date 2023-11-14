CIBC Lowers Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.33.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

CHP.UN opened at C$12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.49, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.33. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.65.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.