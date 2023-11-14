CIBC Lowers Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance
About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.