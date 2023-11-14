CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CIX. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.86.

CI Financial Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at CI Financial

TSE CIX opened at C$13.81 on Friday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$12.01 and a 1 year high of C$18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.10.

In other news, Director David P. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$82,500.00. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CI Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

