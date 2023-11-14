Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$2.31 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$449.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of C$447.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.03 million. Analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3936731 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

