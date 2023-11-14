Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.54.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,728,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.