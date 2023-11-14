CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CEU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.69.

Shares of CEU opened at C$3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$941.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$4.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

