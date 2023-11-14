CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.33.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCL.B

CCL Industries Stock Performance

About CCL Industries

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$56.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.17. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$71.58.

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.