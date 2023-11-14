CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,033,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,667,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after buying an additional 418,078 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. CarMax’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

