CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00.

CareMax Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CareMax has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CareMax by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CareMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareMax by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,817,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 241,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

