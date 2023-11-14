Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

