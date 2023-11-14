Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CTRA stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Susquehanna increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

