Candriam S.C.A. Trims Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $507.12 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.63 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $12,620,019. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.