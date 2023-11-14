Candriam S.C.A. Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after buying an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after buying an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,297,592 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

