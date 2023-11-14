Candriam S.C.A. Sells 45,262 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,262 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 222.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 134.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

