Candriam S.C.A. Sells 321,082 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 321,082 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

