Candriam S.C.A. Sells 20,843 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,843 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,886,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,949 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.3 %

PEAK opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.