Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,772 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $453.46 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.85. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

