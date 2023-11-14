Candriam S.C.A. Sells 167,593 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,593 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after buying an additional 3,167,607 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

