Candriam S.C.A. Sells 14,634 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,113,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,344,596.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,504,400 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -346.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

