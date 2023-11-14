Candriam S.C.A. Sells 13,809 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,809 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PFG opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.31.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

