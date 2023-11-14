Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,358 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.