Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 327.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $250.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

