Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.85.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

GPN opened at $108.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

