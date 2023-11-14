Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Cencora by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $198.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.50. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $199.66.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

