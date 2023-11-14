Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 80,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,342,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,306,000 after purchasing an additional 139,890 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $151.27 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

