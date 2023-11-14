Candriam S.C.A. Has $908,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.12. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.