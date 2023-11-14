Candriam S.C.A. Has $897,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $171.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.72. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

