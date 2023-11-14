Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 368,089 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

About IGM Biosciences

(Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.