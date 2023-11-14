Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 86,597.6% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,438,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,796,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,354.69 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,464.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,419.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 222 shares of company stock worth $295,861 and sold 1,151 shares worth $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,531.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.