Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,962 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HRL opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 68.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

