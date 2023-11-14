Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1,373.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 38.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $135.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.33 and its 200-day moving average is $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.