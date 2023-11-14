Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,710 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $290,398,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $369,590,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,891 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,171 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLF opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

