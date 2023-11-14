Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CDW by 94.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $211.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.02.

CDW Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

