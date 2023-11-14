Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 356.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

