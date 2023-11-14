Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $205.66 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.10.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

