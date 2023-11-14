Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 9,430 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Crocs by 24.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 32.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
Crocs Price Performance
NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,439,239.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crocs
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.