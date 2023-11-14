Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 9,430 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Crocs by 24.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 32.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James upgraded Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,439,239.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

