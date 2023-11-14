Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$153.00 at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$177.00 to C$153.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$166.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$208.00 to C$205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$191.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$170.33.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Trading Up 0.1 %

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$140.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$162.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$131.46 and a 12 month high of C$189.82. The company has a market cap of C$7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.