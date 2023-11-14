Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$170.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$177.00 to C$153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$210.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$191.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$170.33.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$140.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$162.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$131.46 and a 12 month high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

