Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$208.00 to C$205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$170.33.

CTC.A opened at C$140.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$144.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$162.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$131.46 and a 12-month high of C$189.82.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

