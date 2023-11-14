Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$53.50 at National Bankshares

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$53.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.86.

CAR.UN opened at C$43.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.22. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

