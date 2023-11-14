Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$63.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$73.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Altus Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.25.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIF

Altus Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

TSE AIF opened at C$37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$61.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 352.94%.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.