Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $260.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $263.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $265.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after buying an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $227,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

