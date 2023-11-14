Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50. Cabot has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

