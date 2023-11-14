C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in C3.ai by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,406,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE AI opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

