Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 275,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,476 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Brookfield by 8,113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 474,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,542,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 552.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,072.64 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

